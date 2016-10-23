Bold and beautiful Aston Martin DB11

The Aston Martin DB11 that showcased in Goa recently is certain to be on the wish-list of wealthy automobile lovers, finds out Team B&C

Goa’s luxury automobile aficionados have a new car to desire. Aston Martin unveiled the DB11 in Panaji recently and the new car for sure is drool worthy. All Aston Martin’s are beautiful and this one is no exception.

A low-slung, two-seater, sport car with tiny bucket seats in the back the DB11 is classic in looks. It represents all what an Aston Martin should be and combines great design with the latest technology.

The car that that unveiled was a quiet and elegant shade of grey. It got plenty of appreciative looks from viewers. One can imagine how much more the admiration would be if it was in a flamboyant shade of hot red. Price tag for the DB11 is hefty Rs 4.27 crore (ex-showroom, Goa) while on-road price is close to Rs five crore. The vehicle is expensive compared to the Mercs and the BMWs on Goan streets but it could sell well given the fact that the local luxury car market is matured with several foreign cars on the roads.

Internationally the DB11 unveiled at the 86th Geneva Motor Show in 2016 in March 2016. The India debut was in Mumbai on October 8 after which Aston Martin is having series of road-shows in major cities. “Profile of the luxury car buyer has changed and more Indians are interested in buying imported cars,” says Sandeep Gupta, general manager, sales, Infinity Cars, the Aston Martin dealership for south and west region.

Manufacturers from abroad have realized the potential of the market and are not wasting time in introducing new models to the market. Latest trend is that models are launched in India within a short period after their global launch, he says. Gupta believes that Goa’s luxury car demand is obstructed by high road tax and local tariffs but the “market has plenty of movement and offers scope for selling.” The dealership is looking to sell at least two DB11 cars in the current financial year.

The DB11 is fully imported. It is a completely built unit (CBU) with a stiff custom duty of 184 per cent. Production of the car started in the UK about three-and-half weeks back and to Indian as well as Goan buyers the first deliveries are scheduled to begin in February 2017.

The DB line was introduced by Aston Martin in 2003 and since inception there has been several variants with the previous variant being the DB9.

The car is a fine blend of beauty and performance. It covers all aspects in technology with clever aerodynamics. The bonnet opens outward like a huge wing and is made of a single sheet of metal. The profile is dramatic thanks to the roof stakes that have an uninterrupted flow.

At the heart of the vehicle is a 5.2 litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine that gives 608 PS of power and 700 Nm of torque. The engine can go from zero to top speed in just 3.9 seconds. The car is developed in-house by Aston Martin with Daimler as the technical partner. It does maximum speed of 320 km per hour.

“The car is powerful but meant for driving on the roads,” says Gupta. We don’t want it sitting in the garages of owners” he quips, explaining that, maintenance and check-ups are going to be easy with technicians from Mumbai arriving to Goa for the servicing.

The DB series is famous in the automobile industry. A DB10 was developed by Aston Martin for a James Bond movie. Aston Martin’s presence in India includes four models in the market- Vanquish, Rapide, Vantage and the DB. All the models have got their own variants. The most expensive model is Vanquish that costs Rs 5.8 crore (ex-showroom, Mumbai.).

In Goa Infinity Cars brought two other models during the recent road show- the Rapide and the Mini. Aston Martin in India has two dealerships of which Infinity Cars looks after the west and south India territory.