‘Bogus’ fish traders registered with FDA

ROHAN SHRIVASTAV | NT

PANAJI

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has issued registration certificates to ten fish traders from South Goa who have failed to provide their business address. The registrations were issued after the ban on import of fish was lifted by the government.

Interestingly, all these ten traders have obtained registration from FDA giving the address of their establishment as ‘wholesale fish market, Margao’ and surprisingly the date of registration is also the same for all.

The registration was issued on September 14, 2018, for a period of one year at a registration fee of Rs 100.

Currently, with there being no cold storage facilities at the wholesale fish market in Margao, the FDA apparently has failed to take cognisance of any situation arising out of non-availability of the cold storage facility.

Further, all these traders have been granted registration for all three kinds of business – wholesaler, distributor and supplier. It is even more surprising that they are dealing in similar fish and fish products including mollusks, crustaceans and echinoderms. From the registration documents, it appears that the application forms of all these traders were filled by one person.

Sources have said these traders were granted certificates on the

recommendations of an ‘influential’ fish trader from South Goa having close proximity to politicians.

The sources revealed that the FDA has not followed the due physical verification process before issuing the registration certificates and that they were issued to traders without obtaining the no-objection certificates from their concerned local panchayat or municipality.

The ten traders include Vinayak Naik, Sachit Naik, Rosa Dias E Vaz, Deepak Borker, Narayan Borker, Damodar Shirodkar, Gourish Naik, Narendra Fondekar, Orlando Cardozo and Krishakumar Naik.