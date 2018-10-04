Body goof-up case: candlelight procession held in Aldona

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

A peaceful candlelight procession in memory of Januz Gonsalves was held in Aldona on Wednesday. People from all walks of life participated in the procession to pay tributes to Januz.

The procession commenced from Januz’s house in Goncoi, Quitla which was led by his mother and family members. The procession went through Januz’s favourite pathway and culminated at Tercena ground. A one minute silence was observed in memory of Januz followed by singing of a few songs.

Various personalities such as sarpanch of Aldona Deepak Naik, local MLA Glenn Ticlo, Amarnath Panjikar, Sanjay Barde, Rahul Mhambre, Nelson Figuereido agriculture director and a local resident were also present at the procession. The event was compered by Amarnath Panjikar and Savio Figuereido.

It may be recalled that on September 24 Januz Gonsalves suffered a cardiac attack while playing football at St Thomas higher secondary school ground and was rushed to Aldona PHC where he was declared brought

dead.

Subsequently Mapusa police registered an unnatural death case and sent his body for autopsy. However on September 29 when the family members went to GMC to bring the body for funeral, they were informed that his body was missing.