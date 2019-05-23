Boat cruises, casinos cash in on ‘confusion’ prevailing over sound permit

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

Panaji: None of the boat cruises and offshore casinos operating in river Mandovi has got permission from the district collector to play loud music since January 2018 after new CRZ notification came into effect. However, confusion that is prevailing over sound permission, has given scope for the boat cruises and offshore casinos to carry on with playing of loud music for entertainment of customers.

It may be noted that the collector has rejected all the applications for sound permission received from cruise and casino operators for failing to get no objection certificate from Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA), which has been mandatory from January 2018.

These cruise operators have been operating river cruises for past 15 years and had been taking sound permission from district magistrate but the collector since January 2018 has stopped giving sound permission following new CRZ notification which has made CRZ clearance mandatory for activities in CRZ IV (area covered between low tide line and 12 nautical miles seaward).

There are four cruise operators running eight vessels from Santa Monica jetty and six casinos anchored in river Mandovi, but none of them were given permission to play music using loudspeakers since 2018.

These cruise ships every evening carry passengers for an hour-long ‘pleasure voyages’ filled with entertainment like cultural folk dances and live DJ music on river Mandovi.

Officials of GCZMA say that the state government has notified district collector and various other authorities under the Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules, 2000 as competent authority to regulate sound permission under the Act, hence, GCZMA approval is not required.

On the other hand, senior officials in the collectorate office say that since the cruise boat services are commercial activities operating in the CRZ area, the cruise operators are asked to obtain CRZ permission before issuing sound permission.

GCZMA has written to the district collector seeking clarification as to why the cruise boat operators were being asked to take NOC from it. The cruise and offshore casino operators, taking advantage of the lack of clarity, continue playing loud music violating sound norms.

“There is no explicit provision available in CRZ notification to regulate cruise operation but rule says only those activities which involve construction and operation for ports and harbours, jetties, wharves, quays, slipways, ship construction yards, breakwaters, groynes, erosion control measures are regulated, hence, we cannot segregate permission and, if we do so, we will also have to start issuing NOCs to fishing trawlers, MPT vessels and defense ships, which is not possible,” a GCZMA official said.

According to cruise policy, the vessel operators must keep noise levels to a reasonable level as prescribed by noise pollution committee appointed by High Court and guidelines issued by Goa State Pollution Control Board from time to time. Unreasonable noise levels may result in action being taken by the authority or Goa police department by enforcing Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules, 2000.