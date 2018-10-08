BMW skill training centre at DBCE

Team B&C | NT

As part of ‘Skill Next’, a technical skilling initiative, BMW Group, India, delivered a state-of-the-art engineering unit, which includes the BMW TwinPower Turbo in-line 4-cylinder 2.0 Litre diesel engine and the Eight-Speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission to Don Bosco College of Engineering, Fatorda.

The program aims to act as a major catalyst in developing automotive talent in the country and will present an opportunity for engineering and technical students to get hands-on training on advanced technologies of engine and transmission. The state-of-the-art engineering unit will serve as a valuable learning tool for students. DBCE is among the 100 Engineering Colleges selected across India for the ‘Skill Next’ program and the skill training center will be set up in the mechanical department.

The engine presently powers BMW 3 Series- the Gran Turismo, 5 Series (520d), X1, X3 and the upcoming Mini Countryman Cooper D.

A ‘Train the Trainer’ module will be devised for institutes where 40 after sales master technicians will conduct extensive workshops at dealerships in more than 20 cities. The module has been devised by professional trainers from the company’s training centre and the plant in Chennai. The workshops will be a combination of classroom sessions and hands-on practical sessions using detailed training materials.