Bleak response to health insurance scheme in Salcete

PANAJI: While the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY) has evoked a very good response in three constituencies of Panaji, Taleigao and St Cruz in the North, in a sharp contrast, there is poor response to the scheme in Salcete.

Addressing media persons along with the managing director B S Borkar and CEO Revati Majumdar, Goa Electronics Ltd (GEL) chairman Dattaprasad Naik informed that though discrimination is not done on the basis of either caste, religion or political affiliation and only 5-year residence certificate from the competent authority is considered with voters’ card and Aadhar card as verification, the scheme has received poor response in Salcete.

GEL promises to issue DDSSY cards within hours to the patients if they approach with genuine emergency cases provided they are equipped with required documents. Naik said that they are allowed to issue cards to the patients within hours only in emergency cases and that too if the patient is in possession of necessary documents.

He said that so far GMC has turned out to be leading provider adding as on date, 154 claims have been received across 14 hospitals and 126 approved with Manipal hospital accounting for thirty one claims, 19 in Apollo Victor hospital while the government has spent Rs 47 lakh till date.

He said that on Monday, registration was started in Alina Saldanha’s Cortalim constituency and the chairman of Ravindra Bhavan, Damodar Naik brought to the notice of GEL about 15 special category cases. He said that registration will start on September 28 and September 29 in Sanquelim under the supervision of Dr Pramod Sawant.

He said as of now, 3,15,000 forms have been distributed, 1,38,700 cards printed and 10,4,041 cards issued adding GEL is very much on target of registering 2 lakh families by the end of September and also issuing 2 lakh cards by the end of October which is a record for registration of any scheme in Goa.

In order to facilitate members of public to get themselves registered, he said 17 kendras have been opened in state besides GEL has conducted around 238 camps in villages to facilitate registration and under it around 1.8 lakh families applications have been received covering around 7.2 lakh citizens.

The scheme was launched to provide health insurance to each and every citizen of the state irrespective of income, caste, religion criteria and citizens have been urged to register as soon as possible and collect their cards on receipt of SMS from kendras.