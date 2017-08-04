Blackberry KEYOne launched in India

Prajyot Mainkar

Blackberry has launched its flagship phone – KEYOne in India for `39,990. Blackberry has tied up with Optiemus Infracom to design, manufacture and distribute its devices in India and neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It runs on Android v7.1 Nougat edition with enhanced security and productivity suite from BlackBerry. This phone comes with a 4.5-inch 3.2 display with scratch-resistant glass protection, and has a resolution 1620 pixels x 1080 pixels. Powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor and Adreno 506 GPU, the phone has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. This hybrid dual-SIM phone has a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Networking capabilities include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/GLONASS, NFC and USB 3.1 Type-C. The phone comes with a 3505mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. The BlackBerry KEYone comes in Limited Edition Black colour in India and will go on sale starting from August 8 on Amazon.in.

Kult has launched new budget smartphone in India named as Beyond. This dual-SIM phone supports dedicated dual-SIM and SD slots and features 4G VoLTE support. It comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back and is capable of launching apps, capturing photos and also answering calls. The phone comes with a 5.2-inch HD On-Cell IPS display with a resolution of 1280 pixels x 720 pixels. Powered with a 1.25GHz Quad-Core MediaTek processor coupled with Mali-T720 GPU, the phone is powered by 3GB RAM and has 32GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 32GB using microSD support. The device runs on Android v7.0 Nougat, has a 13-megapixel auto-focus rear camera sporting dual-LED flash and a 13-megapixel front-focus camera with dual LED support. Network features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0 and GPS. The phone has a 3000mAh battery, is priced at `6,999 and available in black colour, and will be exclusively available from Amazon.in starting August 18.

Coolpad has launched Note 5 Lite C which is a budget Android smartphone in India. This 5-inch HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display phone is powered by Quad-Core Snapdragon 210 mobile Platform and has Android v7.1 Nougat edition, featuring Cool UI on top. The phone is powered by 1.1GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 coupled with Adreno 304 GPU and has a resolution of 1280 pixels x 720 pixels. It has 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory that can be expanded using microSD support. This hybrid-dual SIM phone has an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It supports fingerprint sensor on the back and has network capabilities like 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0 and GPS. The phone comes with a 2500mAh battery and is available in grey and gold colours. It is priced at `7,777 and will be available from August 5 across 3000 multi-brand stores in eight states namely Delhi-NCR, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Karbonn has launched Aura Note Play, a new android smartphone in the ‘Aura Note’ series priced at `7,590. Running on Android v7.0 Nougat, the phone packs a 6-inch HD display having a resolution of 1280 pixels x 720 pixels. Powered by 1.3GHZ Quad-Core processor, this phone has 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory that can be expanded using a microSD support. This dual-SIM phone has an 8-megapixel camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Network features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS and USB OTG. The phone is backed by a 3300mAh battery and comes with black and champagne colour options.

Motorola has finally unveiled the myth of Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus. Moto G5S is slightly larger than the G5 and comes with a 5.2-inch Full-HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 support. The phone has a resolution of 1920 pixels x 1080 pixels. The phone has a 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 processor with Adreno 505 GPU. Running on Android v7.1 Nougat, this phone has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory which can be scaled up to 128GB using microSD support. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with flash and a 16-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash. Network features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, GPS and NFC. The battery of the phone is 3000mAh with turbocharging. This phone has water repellent nano-coating and supports fingerprint sensor. The Moto G5S comes in lunar gray and fine gold colours with a price starting of 249.

G5S Plus comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 support. It has the same resolution like G5S. Powered with a 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 mobile with Adreno 506 GPU, the phone packs 3GB RAM and has a variation of 4GB RAM too. The 3GB edition comes with 32GB storage and 4GB edition has 64GB storage that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD support. The phone runs on Android v7.1 Nougat edition and comes with 13-megapixel each dual-rear camera with dual-tone LED flash. It also has an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper and a 3000mAh battery with turbocharging. Moto G5S Plus comes in lunar gray and blush gold colour options and starts at 299.