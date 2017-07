https://youtu.be/TLVXjFzMpCA

It was a Black Monday for Goa. Much worse than desecration of religious shrines. Several graves and crosses in the Guardian Angel Cemetery in Curchorem were mercilessly damaged early Monday morning. It included even a grave of Goa’s former minister Tony Fernandes. The police patrol spotted the miscreant, but failed to arrest him.

Please like & share: