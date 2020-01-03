BJP’s pro-CAA rally to be held today in city

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda will lead a Citizenship (Amendment) Act support rally in the city on January 3, which will culminate at Azad Maidan, and converge into a public meeting at 5 p.m.

Nadda, along with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, as well as legislators and local leaders of the party will address the public meeting, spreading awareness and bringing out facts about this new legislation of the Modi government.

Coming out with this information, state president of the BJP Vinay Tendulkar said the Congress party and the Left parties along with the urban Naxalites are spreading misinformation about the CAA, on communal lines and in a divisive way, without actually knowing what this particular legislation is about.

“The Congress held an anti-CAA rally in the city, which was participated by only 228 people,” Tendulkar claimed, maintaining that in Goa, there is limited opposition to this legislation.

“The BJP rally led by Nadda ji will clear the doubt in the minds of the people, if any,” he added.

It was also informed that at least 27,000 BJP workers and supporters are expected to attend the rally.

Addressing a press conference in the city, Tendulkar said the central law on citizenship is receiving huge support not just in India but also at international platforms. He said that in countries like the USA and the UK, people have come out in support of the CAA.

The state BJP chief informed that the new state BJP president as well as the state executive committee will be appointed in next eight to ten days.

“The party has already put in place new block committees in 38 electoral constituencies, except Benaulim and Velim in South Goa,” he added, saying that the North and South Goa district committees of the BJP have also been formed.

It was further informed that national observers of the party will be in the state for the January 3 rally as also take stock of the state organisational elections.

Replying to a question as regards the death of three participants at the recently held Sunburn Electronic Dance and Music Festival in North Goa, and the statement of Minister for Tourism Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar about the need to hold two such festivals in the state, Tendulkar said the party has not decided any policy on such festivals yet.

“When the organisers of such festivals will approach the government for permission, the government will approach the party,” he added.

State BJP general secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavde; party spokesperson Damodar ‘Damu’ Naik, and party’s organisational election in-charge Govind Parvatkar were also present for the briefing.