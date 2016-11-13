BJP’s Paresh Raikar, 200 supporters join GSM

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Paresh Raikar along with around 200 supporters from Siolim and Mapusa joined the Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) on Monday.

Sources claim that Raikar is most likely be the Siolim candidate for the upcoming assembly election in 2017.

Paresh Raikar has been considered as one of the pillars of the BJP for North Goa who had worked for the victory of the party in the 2012 elections. Raikar is also the chairman of the visiting committee of the District Hospital.

He was welcomed by the party president Anand Shirodkar. North Goa district president Nandan Sawant, North Goa general secretary Adv Hridaynath Shirodkar, youth state in-charge Vallabh Kelkar, other office bearers Atmaram Gaonkar, Mahesh Mhambre, Nitin Phaldessai were also present.

Addressing the gathering Paresh Raikar expressed happiness on joining the GSM and said, “I feel proud to be part of the Goa Suraksha Manch but I am also sad to leave the BJP”.

Speaking further he said, “We had lot of expectations from the government but they did not live up to the same. The BJP have disappointed us on important issues such as medium of instruction, corruption, casinos, drugs etc,” added Raikar.