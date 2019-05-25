BJP’s LS candidates outshine their bypoll comrades in getting votes

Panaji: A perspicuous glance at the voting patterns in the recently held Lok Sabha elections and bypolls to four assembly segments throws light on an interesting facet of the polling: BJP candidates for the four assembly bypolls got less votes than party’s candidates for the parliamentary elections.

The BJP won the bypolls in three assembly segments – Mandrem, Mapusa and Shiroda. However, its winning candidates polled less votes as compared to the party nominees for the parliamentary elections.

Moreover – and shockingly – the saffron party failed to retain the Panaji assembly seat, which had been the pocketborough of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar for 25 years.

Voting patterns observed in the four assembly constituencies indicate that the many voters preferred the BJP nominees for the Lok Sabha elections, but voted against its candidates for the bypolls.

In the Panaji assembly seat, BJP candidate Sidharth Kunkalienkar lost to

Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate of the Congress by 1,758 votes. Kunkalienkar polled 6,990 votes as against 8,748 for Monserrate. However, BJP candidate for North Goa Lok Sabha seat Shripad Naik secured 8,910 votes in the Panaji assembly constituency. It means Naik polled 1,920 more votes than Kunkalienkar.

In Mapusa, BJP candidate Joshua D’Souza polled 11,167 votes. However, BJP candidate for the North Goa Lok Sabha seat secured 12,704 votes in the particular assembly seat. Here also, Naik secured 1,537 more votes than those polled by D’Souza.

In Mandrem, BJP candidate Dayanand Sopte polled 13,468 votes. However, BJP’s North Goa seat candidate secured 17,296 votes, which are 3,828 more votes than those polled by Sopte.

In Shiroda, BJP candidate Subhash Shirodkar polled 10,585 votes. However, the party candidate for South Goa Lok Sabha seat Narendra Sawaikar secured 14,545 votes, which are 3,960 more votes than those polled by Shirodkar.

It must be noted here that some MLAs of both the Congress and the BJP failed to help bring in a lead to their party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

In the North Goa seat, the Calangute assembly constituency, which is represented by Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo, saw Congress candidate Girish Chodankar securing 2,458 more votes than Naik.

Similarly, two Congress MLAs also failed to fetch a lead to Chodankar in their constituencies.

In the Thivim assembly constituency, which is represented by Congress MLA Nilakanth Halarnakar, Naik polled 11,403 votes while Chodankar secured 8,978 votes, which registers a lead of 2,425 votes for the BJP.

In the Poriem seat, which is represented by senior Congress MLA and former chief minister Pratapsing Rane, the BJP secured a lead of 9,019 votes: Naik got 16,580 votes while Chodankar polled 7561 votes.

In the Ponda constituency, which is represented by Congress legislator Ravi Naik, the BJP secured a lead of 3,805 votes: the Congress polled 9,330 votes as against 13,135 votes of the BJP.

In the Cortalim assembly constituency, BJP MLA Alina Saldanha failed to bring in a lead for Sawaikar, as the Congress secured 9875 votes as against 9,791 votes of the BJP.

In Canacona, Congress MLA Isidore Fernandes also failed to help get a lead for Sardinha, as the BJP polled 14,763 votes while the Congress secured 9,277 votes. The BJP got a lead of 5,486 votes in this constituency.

In the Fatorda constituency, which is represented by Goa Forward Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai, the Congress secured 638 more votes than the BJP: Sardinha polled 10,699 votes while Sawaikar secured 10,058 votes.