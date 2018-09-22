BJP’s decision on Goa leadership expected soon

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to announce in a day or two, an ‘alternative arrangement’ to end the instability faced by the state government since the past seven months, due to the illness of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Coming out with this information, state BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar said that the announcement has been delayed as national BJP president Amit Shah is presently on a tour of Chhattisgarh, in view of the assembly elections to be held in that state by the year end.

“Shah is expected to consult the central core committee of the party tomorrow before making any such announcement,” he added, pointing out that the announcement will be made in New Delhi.

Speaking further, Tendulkar said that Shah has already called on Parrikar at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where the latter has been admitted since last week, and discussed the matter with him. “Furthermore, the three central observers of the party, who were in Goa recently to take a stock of the political scenario here, have also given their report to Shah,” he mentioned.

It may also be recalled that Tendulkar, along with other two Members of Parliament from Goa namely Union Minister for State (Independent Charge) Shripad Naik and Narendra Sawaikar had met Shah in the national capital, earlier this week and discussed the political situation in Goa with him.

The highly placed BJP sources maintained that the ‘alternative arrangement’

could, in most probability, come without replacing Parrikar as the Chief Minister. “The party leadership could opt for creation of a post of deputy chief minister or even two such posts, or allocate most of the portfolios presently held by Parrikar to his cabinet colleagues,” these sources maintained.

Meanwhile, the health of the Chief Minister, undergoing treatment for his pancreatic ailment at the AIIMS, continues to be stable with doctors attending him following the treatment prescribed by the US-based health facility, where he was admitted earlier this year on few occasions.