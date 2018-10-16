BJP’s allies speaking in different voices

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Just as senior leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar and president of Goa Forward Party (GFP) Vijai Sardesai, along with Health Minister Vishwajit Rane are all set to meet national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah on October 17, the views of the two political parties supporting the state government are poles apart as far as the present political situation in Goa vis-à-vis illness of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is concerned.

Dhavalikar, Sardesai and Rane, the three ministers in the state cabinet will represent the MGP, the GFP and the BJP, during their scheduled meeting with Shah in New Delhi. The three state ministers are expected to discuss the political situation in Goa with Shah.

It is learnt that Shah has agreed to meet the ministers on either October 17 or October 18, after he arrives in the national capital from Madhya Pradesh, where he is currently participating in the assembly election campaign.

Meanwhile, Dhavalikar speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ pointed out, “The state political situation is so fluid that the MGP, at this moment, cannot discuss about its support to the BJP-led government for its full five-year tenure.”

“Today the circumstances are such that we don’t want to say anything concerning the MGP support to the government in the future, as that might hurt the ailing Chief Minister,” he added. He also refused to reveal his views on the possible mid-term assembly polls in Goa.

Dhavalikar further informed that he recently had a telephonic conversation with Shah and they would be meeting soon.

The Goa Forward Party president, on the other hand, indicating his party’s opposition to the mid-term assembly election in the state, said that when the present government was formed 19 months ago, both, Parrikar and Shah wanted it to complete its full five-year tenure.

Sardesai, on October 14 had a telephonic communication with Shah, who briefed him about BJP’s stand to complete the five-year term of the present government in Goa.

Speaking further, the GFP chief stated that the Goa Forward Party, which has supported this government on the issue of Goem, Goemkar, Goemkarponn, is backing BJP’s decision to let this government complete its full term, and now, the time has come for the BJP to “disabuse the allegation from the Congress party that the BJP wants to go for dissolution of the assembly.”

“The clarification from the BJP needs to come immediately on this confusion in the minds of the people, resulting from the Congress allegation,” he observed, pointing out, “And they have to prove it by their actions and not only words that they are keen on what they have promised me.”

“This government was supported by the Goa Forward Party on a certain concept, and my party wants to move ahead with this concept,” Sardesai stressed, stating that at this juncture, he does not want to make any hypothetical comments on the future leadership issue linked to the government.