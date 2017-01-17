BJP yuva morcha to highlight schemes implemented in bid to woo young voters

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha through its booth committees will contact the voters in the age group of 18 to 22 years and inform them about the schemes introduced and implemented by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, during its five-year tenure in the state.

General secretary of BJYM Sanket Arsekar, addressing a press conference on Tuesday, said that there are altogether 1,07,212 such voters – 50,132 in North Goa and 57,080 in South Goa – in the state, and the BJP will make all efforts to attract them towards it. “We will be carrying out this drive in altogether 36 electoral constituencies,” he added.

Speaking further, Arsekar said that the students would be made aware of the BJP government’s schemes such as Bursary scheme, which has proved to be a big boon for the students from the economically weaker sections of society in pursuing courses at under-graduate as well as post-graduate level for a financial assistance up to Rs 40,000, as also upgrading infrastructure of all five government colleges around Goa, thus raising their level above the private colleges.

Arsekar also said that the BJP has given candidature to a number of youth like Guruprasad Pawaskar, Sidharth Kunkalienkar, Sharmad Raiturkar, Vishwajeet K Rane and many others.

The BJYM also maintained that the attack by the supporters of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party candidate in Pernem Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar on the BJP leader Rajendra Arlekar and his supporters on January 16 reveals that Azgaonkar has resorted to his cheap old tricks.

Arsekar further observed that the ruckus created by the supporters of the independent Porvorim candidate Rohan Khaunte when Guruprasad Pawaskar, the BJP candidate in the same constituency was campaigning on January 16, was a reflection of the ‘bouncer culture’ started by Khaunte in politics. “The BJP will give a fitting reply to such hooliganism, in the future, by remaining within the legal boundary,” he warned.