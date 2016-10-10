BJP won last elections by giving false assurances: Luizinho

CURCHOREM: BJP has won the last state elections by giving false assurances. Congress is the only alternative for developmental work in Goa, said GPCC president Luizinho Faleiro while inaugurating the Congress office at Omkar Hotel, Curchorem on Sunday.

Present on the occasion were Leader of Opposition Pratapsingh Rane, ex-MP Francisco Sardinha, ex-minister Dominic Fernandes, Quepem MLA Babu Kavlekar, Curtorim MLA Alexio Reginaldo Lourenco, AICC secretary Girish Chodankar, Curchorem block president John D’Costa, district block president Subhash Phaldessai, Curchorem block youth president Pushkal Sawant, GPCC general secretary Advocate Yatish Naik, Sanguem block president Dr Revansidh Naik.

Faleiro further said that the closure of mining activities in the state by the BJP has caused untold hardships not only to truck owners but to spare parts sellers, garage owners, mechanics and others who depend on mining activities. BJP raised its voice against casinos started during the Congress rule in Goa. But now the number of casinos has doubled, he said.

Speaking further Faleiro said, there is no action against the drug peddlers in the state. The BJP government is trying to nationalise the Goa rivers for the benefit of industrialists, he alleged. Faleiro appealed to the people of Goa to support the Congress party in the coming Assembly elections in the interest of development of Goa. He also announced that the amount of Graha Aadhar Yojana for housewives will be raised to Rs 2,000 per month.

The Leader of Opposition Pratapsingh Rane alleged that the BJP was trying to create a rift between the various religious groups in Goa. Rane said that the Congress is the only party which can maintain communal harmony in the state.

Ex-Curchorem MLA Dominic Fernandes said that during his two consecutive terms as Curchorem MLA, he was the first MLA to construct Ravindra Bhavan and a polytechnic school, besides SUDA market for the displaced gada owners by acquiring 6000 sqm of land.

Quepem MLA Babu Kavlekar, Curtorim MLA Alexio Reginaldo Lourenco and John D’costa also spoke on the occasion. The Congress youth block president Pushkal Sawant welcomed the guests.

On the occasion, 30 Curchorem Cacora Municipal Council sweepers were felicitated at the hands of Luizinho Faleiro.