BJP will not be able to win more than 6 seats: GSM

MARGAO: Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) leader Kiran Naik, on Saturday, said that the GSM will surely win seven seats during the forthcoming assembly election, besides “winning fifteen others with the support of political allies.”

Speaking to media in Margao, Naik said that “in the next four days, we will be clearing all the seven candidates for constituencies which include Mapusa, Mandrem and Curchorem. I am hundred per cent sure that we will win these seats. I say it because, we get the feedback from the people.

These people are fearing to openly reveal it. People have already rejected the BJP in Goa. I am sure that the BJP will not be able to win more than six seats this time.” He alleged that the BJP leaders sought support of RSS and got elected and after being elected forgot the RSS people who worked for them.

“We want to teach them a lesson,” he vowed.

Criticising the Curchorem MLA, Naik said that the MLA has not undertaken any development work. “The Curchorem MLA has failed to keep promises,” said Anup Prabhudesai.

He further alleged that a lot of illegalities being carried out in Curchorem with the support of the MLA.