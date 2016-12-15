BJP will get clear majority in forthcoming election: Parsekar

VASCO: Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would approach the people for the forthcoming assembly elections based on its developmental projects and various schemes implemented in the past four and half years.

Parsekar said that the BJP would get a clear majority in the forthcoming assembly elections based on its developmental projects initiated by the government.

Parsekar was speaking to a large gathering after inaugurating the Joggers Park at Chicalim in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, Dabolim MLA Mauvin Godinho, Dabolim BJP president Sadanand Shetkar, Chicalim sarpanch Nilam Naik, Deputy sarpanch Sebastiao Pereira, former deputy sarpanch Kamlaprasad Yadav, former sarpanch Prajyoti Kudalkar, panch member Anita Vaz and Raul D’Costa, Ravindra Bhavan Baina vice president Chandrakant Gawas, MMC councillor Gaurish Mardolkar, former councillor Chitra Gawas, former Vasco BJP president Digambar Amonkar, former Dabolim BJP president Santosh Kerkar and others.

The Chief Minister praised the Dabolim MLA Godinho for his visionary projects and has disclosed that the Joggers Park which is constructed at Chicalim and estimated to cost Rs 7 crore is one of the biggest parks in the state.

“The BJP would inform the voters of the state on various projects undertaken in the last five years while contesting the forthcoming assembly election”, stated Parsekar and opined that the overall development of the state can be possible only when the government is sincere.

The Deputy Chief Minister D’Souza while addressing the gathering called upon the comunidade to support and allocate land for the purpose of people oriented projects. “The Joggers Park at Chicalim will be a model for the rest of the state which has been completed with the support rendered by the comunidade of Chicalim and other agencies including the Chicalim Village Panchayat”, said D’Souza.

“For the continuity of the projects, it is the need of the hour to elect BJP in the forthcoming assembly election”, said D’Souza.

Dabolim MLA Godinho said that the inauguration of the Sub District Hospital will be held in the month of March 2017. “Nearly Rs 700 crore funds have been sanctioned by the BJP government for various developmental projects in Dabolim constituency during the past four and half years, among which 75 percent works have been completed”, said Godinho. He also stressed the need of BJP coming to power in the forthcoming assembly election.

Earlier, Chicalim sarpanch Nilam Naik welcomed the gathering. The programme was compered by Santosh Kerkar, while Dabolim BJP president Sadanand Shetkar proposed the vote of thanks.