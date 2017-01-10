BJP will form next govt, asserts Francis

MAPUSA: No matter what is the magic figure, whether it is 21 or 26, the BJP will form the next government, claimed the Mapusa BJP candidate Francis D’Souza while interacting with media persons on Tuesday.

D’Souza started his election campaign for upcoming assembly on Tuesday evening in presence of BJP mandal president Damodar Lanjekar, office bearers, MMC chairperson Sandip Falari, councillors, vice chairman of GSUDA Sudhir Kandolkar and around 200 supporters by offering prayers and taking blessings at Shri Rastroli temple, Khorlim Sim. Later they began with their door-to-door campaign in the constituency.

D’Souza further claimed that 75 per cent of votes will be polled by BJP in Mapusa and that the margin will increase again this time like every

election.

Taking on Congress and Goa Forward alliance, D’Souza said, “Congress is getting extinguished, it is on crutches so it is taking support from Goa Forward party and others.”