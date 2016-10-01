BJP wants more parties to sit in Oppn, says CM welcoming BBSM outfit

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Reacting to the decision of Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) to announce a new political party, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar Saturday said that the political party, which is in power always wants more parties to be in the opposition and hence he welcomes the political outfit of BBSM, which will be announced on October 2.

Parsekar was in Loutolim in Salcete taluka to inaugurate the extended premises of Big Foot.

Speaking to this daily, the Chief Minister said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is presently in power in the state, wants more political parties to come and sit in the opposition.

“I welcome them (BBSM),” he said. He, however, was quick to add that BJP has taken due care to see that none of these political parties penetrates into their vote bank during the forthcoming assembly elections. “I mean it,” he stressed.

It may be recalled that BBSM had challenged BJP by stating that a new political party would be floated by it to contest the forthcoming assembly election against BJP in case the government does not withdraw grants provided to the English medium schools. As the BJP-led government has stood firm on its decision not to withdraw the grants, the BBSM has decided to go ahead with its plan. Its leaders including Uday Bhembre and others had, however, kept their options open to tie up with MGP in case it snapped its ties with BJP. However, following the end of the September 30 deadline given to MGP, the BBSM will now go ahead and announce its political party on October 2.

“People know the tricks of the opposition for garnering of votes. This is an election year and more political parties are bound to come. BJP leaders had worked in tandem to draw up strategies in the past and this time too, they will do the same if more political parties remain in the fray,” the Chief Minister said.

Taking a dig at Goa Forward party mentor Vijai Sardessai, Parsekar said that in each and every issue raised, they try to be in the focus without knowing the facts.