BJP to wait for Akbar’s explanation

Agencies

NEW DELHI

The BJP expects its leader and Union minister M J Akbar to offer an explanation to the party’s top brass on the allegations of sexual harassment against him before it takes a call on his future, sources said.

A party leader said the allegations levelled against the Union Minister of State for External Affairs were serious but added that there were several aspects to it, including that there was no legal case against him.

Several Opposition parties have demanded Akbar’s resignation. The Congress has said he should either issue a satisfactory explanation or resign.

Some BJP leaders are of the view that the charges against Akbar would do no good to the party’s image in the run-up to crucial state assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, more so when the party has gone on an overdrive to highlight the Narendra Modi government’s “pro-women credentials”.

At least seven women have shared their stories of sexual harassment by Akbar when he was an editor of a newspaper on the social media, where the #MeToo movement is raging on for days.

Akbar is currently on an official visit to Nigeria and scheduled to come back on Friday. He has so far not offered any comment in public over the issue.

Union ministers and BJP spokespersons have mostly declined to answer any query on Akbar.

However, Smriti Irani was the first Union minister to make more direct

remarks on the #MeToo movement, hoping that the women speaking out got justice.

To a question on Akbar, she said in Mumbai that it was for him to issue a statement.

“The gentleman concerned would be in a better position to speak on the issue. I appreciate that the media is accosting his female colleagues, but I think it is for the gentleman concerned to issue a statement, not for me,” Irani said.

She added that anybody speaking out should in no way be shamed, victimised or mocked.

“That is my only appeal to everybody who is witnessing this surge of outpouring of emotions of anger on the Internet and offline also,” Irani said.

Irani is the second Union minister after Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi to react to the allegations against Akbar.

On Tuesday, Gandhi also supported the #MeToo movement and said that there should be an investigation.

“The ministry has a stated position that wherever there is a case of sexual misconduct or abuse qualifying for jail term under criminal law for three years or more, there has to be a probe,” she said, adding, “there must be an investigation. Men in positions of power often indulge in such acts,” Gandhi told a news channel.

The minister added that women in India have so far been scared to speak up against such behaviour.

“Now when women have gathered courage to speak up, the allegations must be taken seriously.”

At least seven women journalists have accused Akbar of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour when he was editor.

On Thursday, ‘Force’ magazine executive editor Ghazala Wahab wrote an account of her “harrowing experience” with Akbar.

Former ‘Mint Lounge’ editor Priya Ramani, who wrote about a predatory “celebrity editor” without naming anyone in a piece last year, on Monday publicly identified Akbar as the central character of her piece.

“I began this piece with my M J Akbar story. Never named him because he didn’t “do” anything. Lots of women have worse stories about this predator — maybe they’ll share,” she said.

Journalist Shutapa Paul recalled in a series of tweets on Wednesday that as an ‘India Today’ editor whenever Akbar came to Kolkata, he would invite her to his hotel, usually after 8 pm. He would then drink and ask her to do the same.

The other female journalists who levelled allegations against Akbar included Prerna Singh Bindra, Sujata Anandan, Shuma Raha, Harinder Baweja and Anju Bharti.