BJP to retain both seats in Goa: exit poll

Panaji: An exit poll conducted by a magazine indicates that both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa will be won by the Bharatiya Janata party candidates.

The India Today-Axis Exit Poll prediction for Goa, which came out on Sunday evening, predicted both the Lok Sabha seats going to the BJP, while Congress party winning none.

Shripad Naik and Narendra Sawaikar of the BJP had contested from North Goa and South Goa constituencies, respectively, while the Congress candidates namely Girish Chodankar and Francis Sardinha had also contested in these constituencies, respectively.

The polls to 542 seats of the Lok Sabha ended on Sunday after the completion of seven phases of election.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.