BJP to invite people’s views for 2017 election manifesto

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto committee for the forthcoming state assembly election held on Tuesday decided to give a miss to the issue seeking special status for Goa, as the committee members felt that it was an unachievable task. The committee on the other hand, decided to concentrate on assurances about making Goa a model state.

Furthermore, the BJP manifesto committee also decided to carry out introspection as regards the implementation of its manifesto prepared for the 2012 state assembly election, as also approach public, for seeking opinions, advices, suggestions and recommendations for its 2017 state assembly poll manifesto.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, coming out with this information, after attending the meeting of the BJP’s manifesto committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza said that the meeting was in favour of taking up the analysis of party’s 2012 manifesto, especially how many assurances in it were implemented, how many are in the process of being implemented and how many remain unfulfilled.

“The members of the committee were also of the opinion that we should consider adding the unfulfilled promises from our 2012 manifesto to our new manifesto,” he said.

Speaking to this daily, the Chief Minister further said that decision was also taken to approach the public in all 190 village panchayats, jurisdictions of 13 municipalities and one Corporation area, around Goa so as to seek views from the people for the 2017 manifesto of the BJP. “The committee has proposed to send vehicles in both districts of the state, provided with a container in which people can drop their letters or notes carrying such opinions,” he mentioned, pointing out that adequate suggestions received from the public would be added to the 2012 manifesto of the party.

Stating that the BJP desires to have a people-centric manifesto for the forthcoming assembly election, Parsekar said that his government has fulfilled most of the requirements of the people of Goa, including petrol at a cheaper rate. “Now, we want to find out from the people if they require anything else from our government, when it returns to power in the state,” he noted, informing that his party respects views from the public, especially youth, and the same would now be sought.