BJP to focus on comprehensive mobility plan: Parrikar

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Promising a major boost to infrastructural growth of the state, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has disclosed that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto, which will be released either on January 25 or 26, will give priority to comprehensive mobility plan with metro facilities, electric buses and inter-state buses.

He was speaking to media in Vasco, on Thursday, at the release of election manifesto of Vasco BJP candidate Carlos Almeida for Vasco constituency, in the presence of Mormugao Municipal Council chairperson Deepak Naik, Vasco BJP president Rajan Dicholkar, BJP South Goa spokesperson Jayant Jadhav and others. Parrikar disclosed that social welfare and educational schemes in the state will be enhanced after the BJP is voted back to power. “The social welfare and educational scheme benefits will be enhanced as per inflation index,” said Parrikar.

He hailed the BJP workers in Vasco for working hard to ensure victory of Almeida for the second consecutive time. Almeida, speaking on the occasion, praised Defence Minister for his various works and acting as a guiding force for BJP and the party workers in the state. He read out various developmental works initiated in Vasco constituency during the last five years.

He also spoke about his future plans which he has mentioned in his assembly election manifesto. Some of them are: construction of new modern fish and vegetable market in Baina, construction of roads at Dactolem, connecting Gurudwara junction, free Wifi at specified public places, upgradation of MMC building, construction of commercial market near modern market complex in Vasco, multi-storey parking in Vasco, reconstruction of Vasco fire station, upgradation of Bhuteabhat ground, reconstruction of culverts at various places including near Gomteshwar temple at Baina, development of open space behind Holy Cross at Sasmollem, beautification of MMC garden at Baina and reconstruction of commercial hub cum hall project at power house at Baina.