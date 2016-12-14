BJP to assure jobs for youth in poll manifesto

PANAJI: Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Wednesday said that the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2017 state assembly election would be dedicated to empowerment of youth, and upon returning to power his government, during its new tenure, would work for generation of jobs for the local youth.

Speaking during the distribution of subscriber-identification-module (SIM) cards to the beneficiaries of the Yuva Samvad Yojana, which will provide free calling of up to 100 minute and internet data usage of up to 3 GB for youth in the age group of 16 to 30 years, the Chief Minister said that the government expects the beneficiaries of the scheme to make its use responsibly.

City MLA Sidharth Kunkalienkar, IT Secretary Ameya Abhyankar and the chairman of Goa Electronics Ltd (GEL) Dattaprasad Naik were present on the occasion. GEL is the implementing agency for the scheme.

Stating that if any government finalises its priorities then 24 hours are more than enough for it to complete its works, the Chief Minister said that the Yuva Samvad Yojana fell in place, from conceptualisation to its implementation, in only three months time. He also refuted the allegations that the particular scheme was targeted at creating vote banks for the BJP.

Urging the beneficiaries of the scheme to make judicious use of the scheme, the city MLA said that learning is a continuous process and the Yuva Samvad Yojana could be used for learning. He also thanked the students’ council at the Goa University for suggesting the particular scheme to the government.

The IT Secretary, in his speech, said that the government believes in enabling the youth in digital technology, which will provide opportunities to them to get updated in life.

A number of beneficiaries were presented with the SIM cards under the scheme.

Managing director of GEL B S Borkar and its CEO Revati Muzumdar were also present.