BJP terms Dec 16 Congress meeting ‘joke of the day’

Describing the December 16 meeting of the Congress vice-president, Rahul Gandhi in South Goa as ‘Joke of the Day’, the Bharatiya Janata Party said that “the number two national leader,” who is projected as the next prime minister of India, delivered infantile address before Goans.

Addressing a press conference, at the city BJP headquarters on Saturday, the state BJP spokesperson Damodar ‘Damu’ Naik said that the public rally of the Congress party was a failed experiment, and not a morale booster for the local Congressmen as was projected.

“The Congress vice-president should have taken a briefing from the local Congress leaders as regards development carried out in Goa by the BJP government,” Naik added, retorting that contrary to the concern expressed by Rahul over the sorry plight of farmers, the farmers in Goa are well-off, with the BJP government providing them the support price on agricultural produce like coconut, sugarcane, areca nut, cashew nut, milk and so on.

“It appeared as if Rahul has delivered a speech written for some other state,” he scoffed.

The state BJP spokesperson further pooh-poohed over the statement of Gandhi that Congress would take 100 per cent strict action against the corruption in minutes, questioning as to how such a thing could be done without following due legal process.

He, however, failed to give satisfactory reply when asked why the state BJP government has failed to take action against those former Congress ministers involved in the multi-crore mining scam, even after four-and-a-half years, when the BJP had given an assurance to the people that it would do so in 100 days after coming to power.

Naik further admitted that the demonetisation of high currency notes has caused severe inconvenience to the public.

“However, the long-term impact of the same would clean the country from the menace of black money,” he predicted.