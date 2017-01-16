BJP surveys hinted at Tawadkar, Shet’s defeat

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The results of two internal surveys conducted by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have led to the denial of party ticket to former Agriculture minister and ex-Canacona MLA Ramesh Tawadkar and Speaker of Goa legislative assembly Anant Shet for contesting the upcoming state assembly election.

According to the surveys, both, Shet and Tawadkar had lost the voters’ confidence during their term and the electorate was dissatisfied with their performance. The surveys also indicated that both had dim chances of winning the upcoming election. Hence, the party replaced them with ‘winnable’ candidates, said sources in the party.

However, Tawadkar and Shet allege that the whole episode of denying them a ticket was a pre-planned move of the party.

According to sources, BJP had conducted two internal surveys through professional agencies. The in-house survey was conducted in two parts – the first part was conducted to determine whether people were satisfied with the functioning of the government, while the second part of the survey involved evaluation of performance of the party MLAs and some opposition MLAs in order to ascertain the party’s base.

The first survey, which was conducted in October 2015, following directives from the party leadership in New Delhi, had suggested that the electorate was dissatisfied with the performance of five to six MLAs including Tawadkar and Shet. “The resentment was basically because there was a communication gap between the MLAs and the electorate,” said sources in the BJP. Sources said that after the survey was conducted, top party leaders had held meetings with the concerned MLAs and instructed them to bridge the gap by rectifying their mistakes and changing their style of functioning. The sources said that despite clear-cut directions from the senior leaders, Tawadkar and Shet had failed to improve because of which they were denied ticket for the upcoming assembly election. The source further said that the party has given tickets to candidates merely on the winnability factor.

The second survey, conducted last year, suggested that the party would lose its chances of winning if the sitting MLAs were not replaced with new faces in Canacona and Mayem. The survey report was sent to the party’s national president Amit Shah, said sources and added that based on instructions from the top leadership, decisions were taken and accordingly candidates were finalised for the constituencies to fight the February 4 election.

Meanwhile, Tawadkar, who has been a three-time BJP MLA, speaking to this daily, expressed his displeasure over the decision of the party to replace him with former MLA Vijay Pai Khot as the party’s candidate in Canacona. He said that the move of the party “was a pre-planned conspiracy, otherwise there is no point in denying me the ticket.” “I have performed well as a cabinet minister compared to others in the last five years and everyone is aware about my capability as a good organiser, apart from the work I have done to build party organisation in the constituency,” he said. He said that injustice is being done to him and his supporters and an attempt is being made to marginalise his image despite the fact that works have been carried out by him as a minister not only in Canacona but all over the state.

Speaking to this daily, Shet also expressed his disappointment over the party decision and said that he has been denied a ticket despite winning two consecutive elections as a BJP candidate. He said that the party leaders have not listened to the voice of his supporters and hence, he feels that it was a pre-planned move to keep him out. However, Shet is yet to decide on contesting the election as an Independent candidate.