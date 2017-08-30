BJP slams article in Church bulletin

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that even though the Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrão may not have knowledge of the grossly political article in the recent issue of the Renovação bulletin, published by the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman, he should keep an eye on such things generated from the “heart of the Roman Catholic Church”, the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Wednesday, said that the particular article aimed to harm its prospects at the recent by-elections in Panaji and Valpoi, on the contrary boomeranged and polarised the votes in favour of BJP.

The state BJP spokesperson, Nilesh Cabral, addressing a press conference at the party’s city headquarters maintained that the Archbishop is a nice person; however, he should tone down strongly-worded articles published in the pastoral bulletin published from the Archbishops House, as also check if proper people are working for the magazine.

“The BJP is not bothered if the article is defamatory or not, however anything that is published from the Archbishop’s House is a revered document for us,” he opined, pointing out that the voters, including those from the Catholic dominated areas, especially in Panaji voted sensibly during the by-election.

The article had compared the BJP to the fascist Nazi Party headed by Adolf Hitler during the 1930s and 1940s, further urging voters to vote against communal forces in order to halt the march of “nationwide fascism”.

Retorting that Nazism was popular in Germany since the population then in Germany was almost 100 per cent Catholic, Cabral said that the Church fully supported the Nazi Party and its activities. He further informed his plans to write a personal letter to the Archbishop about the same.

Speaking further, Cabral said that the BJP government always stood by the Catholic minority community and supported issues like grants to the English primary schools, thus proving the perception wrong that the BJP was dominated by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Cabral also went hammer and tongs at the fact finding committee appointed by a Church body to find out about the recent incidents of desecration of crosses and Catholic cemeteries across Goa. “First of all, this committee maliciously timed the release of its report with the election to launch a veiled attack on the BJP,” he observed, stating that it also remains to be seen who gave authority to the members of the committee to carry out such an investigation, when the police had already displayed exemplary skill while catching the culprit.

Cabral also condemned the act of a group as regards attacking the BJP government on the Tenancy Act issue. “The government has already withdrawn the amendment to this act as per the public demand and this group is misleading the people on the particular issue,” he noted.