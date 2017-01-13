BJP set to declare  Mayem, Canacona candidates tomorrow

PANAJI: State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vinay Tendulkar on Friday said that the decision on the candidates of the Mayem and Canacona constituencies would be taken by January 15 and announced on the same day. “We need to carry out some more consultations about these seats,” he added.

Sitting MLA of Mayem Anant Shet and former Congressman Pravin Zantye are both vying for the candidature in Mayem constituency while the incumbent legislator Ramesh Tawadkar and former BJP MLA Vijay Pai Khot are vying for ticket in Canacona constituency.

Tendulkar was speaking during a special ceremony held at the BJP city headquarters, to admit senior Congress worker from Sanquelim Vijaykumar Verenkar into the BJP, in the presence of the Sanquelim MLA Pramod Sawant, as well as welcoming present and former village panchayat and zilla panchayat members affiliated to the Congress party into BJP, in the presence of the Tivim legislator Kiran Kandolkar.

Verenkar, speaking on the occasion, said that although he was in Congress for 40 years, he was a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. “In fact, my father Chandrakant Verenkar was an MLA and we had members and leaders of all political parties coming to our house,” he added, stating that he has decided to switch over to the BJP as he is disheartened by the leadership of the Congress under Rahul Gandhi, and impressed by the working style of Narendra Modi.