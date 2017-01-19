BJP poll campaign to focus on welfare schemes, infrastructure

PANAJI: By pointing out that virtually every Goan has been benefitted from at least one of the many schemes introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party government, the state unit of the BJP will be entirely banking its campaign strategy for the February 4 state assembly election on the twin pillars of social welfare schemes and infrastructural projects of its government, implemented during its past five-year rule.

Coming out with this information, state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar on Thursday said that following the five-year rule of his party’s government in Goa, which witnessed fulfilment of at least 80 to 90 per cent of BJP’s assurances to voters, given before the 2012 Goa assembly polls, the BJP campaign is now pitching all the expectations pertaining to its victory on the social welfare schemes and infrastructural projects of the government.

“Our election campaign has now reached an active mode with Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, Union Minister of state for AYUSH Shripad Naik, our Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar, myself and others addressing corner meetings across the state,” Tendulkar stated, maintaining that during its five-year rule, the BJP has touched each and every segment of the society.

“These schemes and such projects across the state have helped us to touch every voter,” he said, informing that while implementing these schemes, the party did not differentiate between its voters and non-voters,” Tendulkar said.

Speaking about the social welfare schemes of his party’s government, which would be highlighted during the next 15 days at BJP’s campaign, Tendulkar said that virtually every Goan has been benefitted from at least one of the schemes out of Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana, Dayanand Social Security scheme, Ladli Laxmi scheme, Griha Adhar Scheme, Cyberage scheme or subsidy on petrol. “Our government has taken care of every household in the state,” he said.

“On the infrastructural front, BJP can take credit for four and six-laning of highways spending over Rs 10,000 crore, with the work on Patradevi-Pollem National Highway 4 to 6 laning being in full swing,” Tendulkar stated, maintaining that the new state-of-the-art Panaji-Old Goa road has also been completed.

Some other infrastructural projects such as the garbage treatment plant located at Saligao and handling 120 tonnes to 125 tonnes of garbage on regular basis; the beginning of the process for construction of Zuari bridge and third Mandovi bridge, as well as the Mopa Greenfield International Airport; fitting LED bulbs on streetlights across the state, and sports infrastructure including Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor multipurpose stadium on Taleigao plateau, Bambolim Athletic Stadium and Peddem indoor stadium would be the USP (unique selling point) of BJP’s election campaign.

It was also informed that the BJP, on its side, would refrain from negative propaganda in its election campaign.