BJP names Parrikar, Vishwajit as nominees

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday officially announced the candidature of Manohar Parrikar and Vishwajit Rane as its candidates for the by-elections in the Panaji and Valpoi constituencies, respectively.

Secretary of the central election committee of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prasad Nadda made the announcement.

The principal secretary to the Election Commission of India Sumit Mukherjee on Saturday issued a notification for the by-polls in the two constituencies stating that the election would be held from 8 am to 5 pm.

As per the notification, the last date for filing nominations is August 5, the date for the scrutiny of nominations is August 7, the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is August 9, while the election will be held on August 23.

The notification states that the election process should be completed before August 31.