BJP MP Rakesh Sinha to bring pvt member Bill for Ram temple

PTI

NEW DELHI

Amid a growing chorus from saffron outfits for an ordinance on construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha on Thursday said he will bring a private member’s Bill in this regard and asked opposition leaders including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi whether they will support it.

Sinha said the onus is now on the opposition leaders and he is asking a clear-cut question, as now is the time to separate truth from lies.

In a series of tweets, he asked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu whether they will support his Bill for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Will Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Lalu Prasad Yadav support private member Bill on Ayodhya? They frequently ask the date (of Ram temple construction) from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP, now onus is on them to answer,” he tweeted.

Sinha said the Ram temple issue is not a priority for the Supreme Court and compared it to the time taken by the apex court to give verdicts on Article 377, Jallikattu and Sabarimala. “But Ram temple is a top priority of Hindu society,” he said.

Sinha’s remarks came days after the apex court

postponed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to first week of January next year when an appropriate bench will decide the schedule of hearing.

Following the court’s order, the demand for an ordinance for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya had grown stronger from saffron outfits including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the RSS.

The RSS said that the government should acquire the land and hand it over for the construction of Ram temple. The VHP said that Hindus cannot wait eternally for a court judgment on the Ayodhya land dispute case and asked the government to bring in a law for building a Ram temple.