BJP missing Parrikar’s style of campaigning

Panaji: When national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah addressed his party workers on February 9, earlier this year, in Goa, then chief minister Manohar Parrikar made a special appearance at the event. In his short address, Parrikar said that he would not deliver a lengthy speech, but reserve it for BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign. The desire remained unfulfilled as Parrikar passed away on March 17.

Today when the election campaign of the BJP is in full force, in Goa, the wish expressed by Parrikar is a sad memory. The entire state BJP unit misses Parrikar’s inimitable style of campaigning.

“Yes, we miss his campaigning,” admitted state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar, further stating that Parrikar had become synonymous with the party. “He was the face of BJP in Goa,” he added.

“When the state BJP unit started its Parivartan Yatra before the 2012 assembly election in Goa, Parrikar, who was the then leader of the opposition in state legislative assembly, was our poster boy for the Yatra,” Tendulkar recalled, stating that during this Yatra, Parrikar had overnight stays at various places, in the houses of BJP workers, even those from ST and Dhangar communities.

“He also used to have his meals at their houses,” he informed, adding that the emotional connect that was established between Parrikar and the people during the Yatra, resulted in the BJP winning 21 seats at the particular election.

The simplicity and honesty of Parrikar followed him wherever he went during the campaign. People went crazy to see him, speak to him, and discuss their problems with him.

When Parrikar undertook Mission Salcete – an exercise aimed to bring the minorities from Salcete taluka closer to the BJP – on the eve of the 2004 Lok Sabha election, for wooing the minorities on the BJP’s side, he could not change the result in his party’s favour. However, he was successful in finding a place in the hearts of the Catholic community from South Goa. He was successful during the subsequent years, in attracting more Catholic votes for his party.

Today, the candidates of the BJP for Lok Sabha election as well as three bypolls have already started their campaigning, but the face of Parrikar is sorely missing.

A tea-stall owner from Pernem, recalling a meeting with Parrikar during one of the BJP’s electoral campaigns in the past stated that the departed leader had tea and mirchi (a fried delicacy) in his stall. “There won’t be another like him,” the tea-stall owner said, pointing out, “One could not say no to him. Even if you supported any other party, you felt like voting for the BJP, after he spoke to you. He was so genuine, unlike most of the politicians.”

A resident of Mala, a ward in Panaji, feels that Parrikar was the soul of every BJP campaign in the state. “He worked out details of everything from posters to manifesto to public meetings,” she observed, recalling with teary eyes that when Parrikar came to visit her during a BJP election campaign, she offered him tea, but he preferred water, saying that water was the purest form of a beverage and she could provide him with that.

Parrikar was a master campaigner and knew the pulse of the public. He knew their problems and offered easy solutions for them, by generating confidence in the masses. It is a skill few politicians have today, even in the BJP.