BJP ministers to meet party workers regularly

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The meeting of the legislature wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was held Monday evening decided that the BJP ministers should regularly meet the party workers at the city headquarters of the party, from October 22 onwards. This practice was followed in the past, but discontinued for some time.

The meeting also discussed issues related to the state governance and the pending works of the party MLAs, besides strengthening the state organisation of the party, in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting was attended by ten out of 14 MLAs of the party, with the leader of the legislature wing Manohar Parrikar and three other party legislators namely Francis D’Souza, Pandurang Madkaikar and Praveen Zantye absent on the occasion.

State president of the BJP, Vinay Tendulkar, who also attended the meeting, later told the pressmen that the

meeting was held after seeking permission from the Chief Minister, primarily since the BJP legislature wing had not met for a long time.

Speaking further, Tendulkar said that the meeting also discussed the party expansion works to be undertaken by the BJP workers in the electoral constituencies presently represented by the opposition parties.

The state BJP chief also stated that there is no leadership change issue before the party. He further said that the news spread about the possible mid-term assembly polls in Goa is totally baseless and false, and that the present BJP-led government would complete its remaining three-and-a-half year tenure successfully.