BJP-MGP alliance will continue: Parsekar

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Ruling out a threat to the BJP with the BBSM deciding to form a political party to contest the forthcoming election against the party for ‘ditching’ it over MOI issue, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, on Tuesday, confidently said that the BJP-MGP alliance will continue and that the next government will be formed only by the BJP with the help of MGP in the state.

“MGP is our alliance partner, and the alliance will continue. I am comfortable with them (MGP). I am confident that BJP will form the next government in Goa with the help of MGP,” Parsekar said, while speaking to media here on the sidelines of a programme.

When the media asked the chief minister about the BBSM’s decision to form a political party and contest against the BJP, he said the party’s political relations with MGP are firm.

“MGP leader Pandurang Dhavalikar is here with me for the programme. We have excellent relations with the MGP, and there is no doubt about it,” he said.

BBSM leaders have given time till September 30 for the MGP to part ways with the BJP if the regional party wants BBSM’s support during the assembly election, and if it (MGP) does not part ways with the BJP, then the BBSM through a political party, would be contesting the election with a specific agenda to defeat the BJP.

BBSM leader Subhash Velingkar has even hinted to contest from the Panaji constituency against the BJP MLA.

BBSM has initiated a movement for that last one year against the BJP government ‘for making a U-turn on the promise of stopping the grants being given to the aided English primary schools in Goa.’

This government has continued giving grants illegally to the English medium primary schools in Goa, is the collective reaction of the BBSM leaders.