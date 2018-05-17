BJP, MGP alliance can win absolute majority: Sudin

PANAJI: Stating that Karnataka assembly election result underlines the importance of regional parties, Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Wednesday said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) fight state assembly elections together, they will win absolute majority with 25 seats.

The senior minister in the coalition government in the state further said that in future MGP will focus on having an alliance with BJP in state assembly elections.

Reacting to the results of Karnataka state assembly election, Dhavalikar said that it has clearly underlined the importance of the regional parties and it is an indication to the national level political parties that they must work on the basis of this particular instance.

Currently, the BJP-led government in the state has MGP, Goa Forward Party and three Independent legislators as its coalition partners. The coalition was formed post elections that were held in March 2017.