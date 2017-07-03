BJP: meet at Dabolim was spontaneous, not planned

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday clarified that it had not planned any public function of the party’s national president, Amit Shah, in the premises of Dabolim airport, on July 1, but the spontaneous and overwhelming response from the BJP supporters, who wished to see and hear Shah, resulted in such a last-minute meeting.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters in the city, state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said that the issue is being given political colour by the Congress party. “In fact, there is no adverse reaction from the Goan people on this matter, and on the contrary, people are happy that they could listen to Shah in a public meeting,” he said.

The Congress party, taking objection to the holding of the particular meeting in the airport premises, Monday called on the airport director, demanding to know whether such permission was issued by him to the BJP. A social activist has also filed a complaint with authorities against this alleged “illegal and unauthorised” public meeting.

State BJP general secretary, Sadanand Tanavde, speaking to the pressmen said that the crowd at the Shah’s meeting swelled as more than 300 passengers, who were travelling with Shah in the flight to Goa, also stopped by to listen to him. “We then had to organise a dais and chairs for Shah and other dignitaries at the last moment,” he noted.

Speaking further, Tendulkar said that the national general secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya, will be visiting Goa on July 7 and 8 to take a review of the Goa visit of Shah, and finalising strategy to follow up the suggestions of Shah as regards Lok Sabha polls 2019. It was also informed that Shah, during his Goa visit, interacted with the members of the IT-Media Cell of the state BJP unit and discussed ten projects presently undertaken by this Cell.

When questioned about the statement of Minister for Urban Development, Francis D’Souza, at the meeting of Shah that outsiders were disturbing communal harmony in Goa, Tendulkar said that no one was restricted from speaking at this meeting. “Shah, however, only spoke about strengthening of the BJP organisation in the state, and not on any other issue,” he added.

D’Souza had made the statement during the meeting headed by Shah, in the city, on July 1, which was attended by the BJP-affiliated sarpanchas and panch members. “I am not taking any names, however, I am of the opinion that if anyone does not like the communal harmony prevailing in Goa, then it is better that the person stay away from Goa,” he had maintained.

Meanwhile, in a press release issued here, BJP spokesperson Dattaprasad Naik said that the Congress is frustrated seeing the huge welcome and support Amit Shah received in from Goans.