BJP makes volte face, support Corona quarantine centre

BJP Mandal of Mormugao has finally said they have no objection setting up quarantine centre for corona virus in the old Coast Guard building in MPT complex. But it should be equipped with all the facilities. Local Congress leader Sankalp Amonkar had also opposed the centre.

On Thursday, BJP minister and local MLA Milind Naik had led the locals to oppose the quarantine centre. But on Friday, in a damage control exercise, the BJP Mandal held a press conference. Mormugao Mandal president Sanjay Satardekar gave his justification to change their stand.