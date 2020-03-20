Breaking News

BJP makes volte face, support Corona quarantine centre

March 20, 2020 Video News

BJP Mandal of Mormugao has finally said they have no objection setting up quarantine centre for corona virus in the old Coast Guard building in MPT complex. But it should be equipped with all the facilities. Local Congress leader Sankalp Amonkar had also opposed the centre.

On Thursday, BJP minister and local MLA Milind Naik had led the locals to oppose the quarantine centre. But on Friday, in a damage control exercise, the BJP Mandal held a press conference. Mormugao Mandal president Sanjay Satardekar gave his justification to change their stand.

Check Also

Minister Milind leads the people to oppose corona quarantine centre

Is government doing enough to control the spread of deadly corona virus in Goa? It’s …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011