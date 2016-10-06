BJP Mahila Morcha may seek changes in Laadli Laxmi scheme

PANAJI: The Goa BJP Mahila Morcha may recommend the state government to revise the Laadli Laxmi scheme in the light of the Opposition demanding withdrawal of the scheme after Vanita Gaonkar allegedly committed suicide due to the alleged harassment from her in-laws demanding money from the Laadli Laxmi scheme.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, president of BJP Goa Mahila Morcha Sulakshana Sawant maintained that the scheme, which accrues Rs 1 lakh for the beneficiary for wedding expenses, has not reinforced the concept of dowry.

If people think that the scheme has been a cause for dowry harassment then we will definitely recommend the state government for necessary amendment to the scheme so that the scheme amount can be released to the beneficiaries before the marriage, she said.

Sawant rubbished the assertion that the scheme has unwittingly been instrumental in pushing up dowry deaths. “There had been about six dowry death cases reported in South Goa during the period of 2005-12, and till now there has been only one dowry death case. It is clear from the figures themselves that dowry deaths took place much before the implementation of the scheme. However, in Vanita’s case the matter is still under investigation and the reason behind the suicide is unclear,” she said.

Slamming Congress party leader Pratima Coutinho for linking Ladli Laxmi scheme to the death of Vanita, vice-president of Mahila Morcha, Vaidhei Naik said that there was no need to stop the scheme.

The scheme is aimed at arresting the declining gender ratio and empower girl child. We will soon file a complaint with the women commission against Coutinho for allegedly instigating people to “go on rampage” against the scheme, she said.