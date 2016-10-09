BJP-led govt has failed on all fronts: Luizinho

BICHOLIM: Coming down heavily on the state BJP-led government, the president of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), Luizinho Faleiro said that the BJP-led government has failed on all fronts.

The government has failed to tackle the major problem of unemployment, Faleiro said and added that the crime rate has also gone up in the state.

The GPCC president was addressing the Congress workers meet late Saturday evening at Shirodkar Hall, Bicholim. Leader of Opposition Pratapsingh Rane, Sunita Verenkar, Advocate Manohar Shirodkar, Manasi Shirodkar, Prashant Chanekar and others were present on the dais.

Faleiro lit a lamp to inaugurate the meet.

Criticising the government, he said that more than one lakh people in the state had to face hardships due to the closure of mining sector.

Mine dependents have suffered a lot and are still fighting for their survival, he added.

“The Goans are fed up with BJP-led government in the state. Now, all the Congress party leaders, workers and well wishers should unite to oust the BJP from the power through ballot,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rane alleged that the BJP has fooled the people of the state by giving false assurances. Electricity and water tariffs and taxes have been hiked, and the common man finds it difficulty cop with the situation.

“It is high time the BJP thrown out of the power by the people,”he said.

He further urged the people to rally behind the Congress party in the forthcoming assembly election.

Manohar Shirodkar, Rajanikant Lawnis, Mansi Shirodkar also spoke on the occasion. The senior party workers Sheikh Abdul Aamid Salaskar, Ladu Raut, Prakash Malik and others were felicitated on the occasion at thee hands of Faleiro and Rane.

President of Yuva Congress, Bicholim Shrirang Parab compered the meet.