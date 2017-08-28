BJP indulged in corrupt practices: Shantaram

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Following defeat in the Panaji and Valpoi bypolls, the Congress party on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party indulged in corrupt practices and said that the bypolls are a moral defeat for BJP.

“The by-elections are a moral defeat for BJP, as their candidates indulged in corrupt practices as official position was used by the two candidates to offer jobs to the voters,” said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Shantaram Naik while addressing a press conference in Panaji.

He said that the BJP candidates Manohar Parrikar and Vishwajit Rane were holding ministerial posts without being MLAs and they went on giving false promises of jobs misusing their positions.

“BJP candidates offered jobs to people and this attracted those who were in need of job; they are poor people coming from middle-class families and this one simple criterion led to our defeat in the bypolls. BJP also used the concept of electoral terrorism to scare the voters,” he said.

Naik alleged that BJP systematically floated news through a section of the press that certain number of Congress MLAs were likely to cross over to BJP and tried to derail the Congress election campaign.Naik further said that in Panaji, Parrikar misused premises of the Mahalaxmi temple in violation of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988 and the Chief Minister’s official residence, as he was holding meetings at the official residence.

“Parrikar should feel ashamed of indulging in acts of corrupt practices through his midnight operations despite posing himself as Mr Clean, in clear violation of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951,” he said.

Admitting that his party did not have a base in both the constituencies, Naik said, “Congress will strengthen its base in the two constituencies in the coming days.”