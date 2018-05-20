BJP has scant respect for democracy: Cong

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Countering the criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Congress’ attempt to stake claim to form the government in the state, the lone opposition party on Saturday said that BJP has ‘scant respect for democracy.’

“BJP need not advice our party because we know what is to be done, we believe in the Constitution of India. In a democracy, it is allowed to submit a memorandum to the governor. If our action of submitting a letter is being criticised, it means the BJP does not respect democracy,” said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Yatish Naik, while defending the decision of the party.

“BJP’s talk against the Congress party is hollow, most uninspiring and without any merit,” he added.

Naik further said that the people of Goa would like to know the number of questions which have been raised by the BJP MPs in the Parliament.

Reacting to the Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai’s statement, Naik questioned whether Sardesai was working in the meteorological department.

It may be noted that Sardesai on Friday, reacting to the Congress’ move to approach Governor Mridula to stake claim, had said that “just because it rained in Bengaluru, it will not rain in Goa.”