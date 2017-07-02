BJP has plans for office in nation’s every district by 2018-end: Amit Shah

MARGAO: National president of Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah Sunday said that the BJP wants to establish a party office in every district of the country by the end of 2018.

Shah was speaking as the chief guest after inaugurating the party office in south Goa near the KTC bus stand in Fatorda constituency.

“The work of the north Goa party office is on and soon we will be having a similar office in north Goa. I can see a smile on the faces of the BJP workers; it is the same smile which they had while having their own house and flat,” he said adding that the south Goa office of the party is the first office in Goa, which will be used by the district level party workers. The cost of the office is roughly estimated at Rs 3.5 crore.

Shah said that the Centre is fully cooperating with Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and has been sanctioning funds for the development of the state.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned money for Goa’s infrastructure and other developmental works. Goa is progressing under the leadership of the Chief Minister,” Shah said and added that the Centre

wants to make Goa a model state for others. “Once the Mopa airport is ready, there will be an increase in the tourist arrivals and people will be largely benefitted,” he said.

Though Shah spoke for nearly ten minutes, he did not criticise any political party in Margao unlike in his earlier speeches.

Speaking on the occasion, Parrikar said that the BJP’s Mission Salcete has started from Sunday. MP Narendra Sawaikar also spoke on the occasion.