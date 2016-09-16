BJP has fulfilled almost 90% of poll assurances: Tendulkar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Vinay Tendulkar, on Friday, said that his party has fulfilled almost 90 per cent of the assurances given to the Goan voters, in its 2012 state assembly election manifesto, and would try to fulfil the remaining promises during next four months, before 2017 state assembly polls are held.

“Still any of these assurances remains to be fulfilled then we will approach the voters with these very assurances, during the campaign for the 2017 state assembly election,” he maintained.

Interestingly, assurances such as moving away the off-shore casino vessels from the Mandovi River, finding an amicable solution to the medium of instruction issue and achieving special status for Goa still remain to be fulfilled, and have made the state BJP go red in the face.

Speaking further, Tendulkar said that the state government is still continuing with fulfilment of the assurances given in the manifesto, during the last state assembly election, such as regularisation of unauthorised structures and encroachments around the state.

Stating that the BJP will declare its candidates for the 2017 state assembly election, just a week before the exercise of filing of nomination papers begins, the state BJP chief said that the state, district and mandal officer bearers of the BJP would hold their gatherings on September 17, while gathering of state BJP women’s cell and BJP workers, would be held on September 18, marking the beginning of preparations to the state assembly election.

“The Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar will address these gatherings,” he added, stating that the state BJP women’s cell will also spread awareness about the ‘Swachh Bharat Nital Goem’ mission of the state government.

Expressing confidence about the victory of BJP at the forthcoming assembly election, Tendulkar said that in a democratic India, anyone has a right to float a political party, and therefore, he does not view plans to launch a political outfit by the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) as something unique. “In fact, it would be one of the political parties, against whom the BJP will contest the forthcoming election,” he noted.

The city MLA Sidharth Kunkalienkar, speaking on the occasion, said that the recent demand of the Congress party to conduct an Opinion Poll on casinos in Goa is ridiculous.

“It is the Congress party that had brought casinos in Goa, and it should have conducted the Opinion Poll before doing so,” he retorted.

Kunkalienkar also informed that a free medical camp will be conducted in the city on September 17, by the Mahalaxmi Trust, in commemoration of the birthday of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.