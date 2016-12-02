BJP failed to fulfill poll promises: Luizinho

BICHOLIM: The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Luizinho Faleiro has alleged that the BJP has failed on all fronts to fulfill demands of the people by giving false assurances.

He asked the people to oust BJP from power in the forthcoming assembly elections. Faleiro was speaking at the Congress awareness rally, Janajagruti Padyatra at Bicholim.

Leader of Opposition Pratapsingh Rane, Advocate Manohar Shriodkar, Girish Chodankar, Sangeeta Parab, M K Sheikh, Ulahs Parab, Tara Kerkar and other Congress leaders were present on the occasion.

The padyatra passed through villages in Mayem. Anand Naik welcomed the padyatra at Mayem while at Assanora advocate Manohar Shirodkar welcomed the rally.

The Padyatra later proceeded to Sankhali constituency. Ex MLA Pratap Gawas, chairperson of Sankhali Municipal Council Dharmesh Saglanai, Mahila Congress leader Sunita Verkar welcomed the Padyatra.