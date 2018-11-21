BJP delegation to meet Sudin

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party has seriously viewed the pressurising tactics of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which is the coalition partner of its government in the state, and a delegation of the local office bearers of the BJP led by its state president Vinay Tendulkar will meet the senior MGP leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on November 21, to seek clarification from him as regards the same.

Earlier in the day, the MGP office bearers, Narayan Sawant and Ratnakant Mardolkar informed the media that the MGP has filed a petition before Goa Bench of Bombay High Court seeking to disqualify two former MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte, who have left the Congress and joined the BJP.

The MGP is also pressurising the BJP to replace the ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar with Sudin Dhavalikar.

The state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar told this daily Wednesday afternoon that he has already briefed his central leadership, including the national BJP president Amit Shah and the national organisational secretary of the

party Ram Lal about the particular development.

“In fact, we are still clueless about the recent activities taken up by the MGP because party’s office bearers seem to speak one thing, their president is saying something else, while the leader of the legislature party of the MGP is making a different statement,” he added, pointing out that things cannot be achieved by pressurising coalition partners.

“The Chief Minister is not hungry for power and wanted to resign from the post,” Tendulkar stated, informing, “In fact, Parrikar had rang up the national BJP president, in my presence, expressing his desire to resign as the Chief Minister, but was told to continue as his condition has been improving since his arrival to Goa from Delhi, where he was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.”

Speaking further, the state BJP chief said that the treasurer of the state BJP cell Sanjiv Desai is now in the process of seeking appointment with Sudin Dhavalikar.

“Actually we wanted to meet him today itself, however, the festival of Tulsi Lagna forced us to postpone the same,” he added, stating that the appointment is expected on November 21.

“It is very important that we meet Sudin Dhavalikar as soon as possible as that would help in dispelling all the misunderstandings between us,” Tendulkar said, while lamenting that it was not correct on the part of the MGP to approach the media with their grievances against the BJP, as such things harm the relations.

“And then the BJP has never criticised its coalition partners through press,” he added, reiterating that although the BJP has spoken against some of its own people, it has never abused the coalition dharma by bad-mouthing its coalition partners.