BJP delegation to meet PM, GoM over mining

A state delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party including four BJP ministers, three members of Parliament from Goa and Speaker as well as the Deputy Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Group of Ministers (GoM) appointed to look into mining-related issues in the country, and national BJP president Amit Shah, so as to impress upon them the need to start mining activities in Goa at the earliest.

A decision in this regard was taken at a joint meeting of the BJP legislature wing as well as office bearers of the party, held in the city on Monday, to review the political situation in Goa.

It may be recalled that both, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party as well as Goa Forward Party, which are the allies of the BJP-led state government, are also pitching the mining issue before the Union ministers, with senior MGP leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar and GFP president Vijai Sardesai recently meeting Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for

Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu, respectively over the particular issue.

Speaking to pressmen after the meeting, state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said that the ministers namely Vishwajit Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Milind Naik and Nilesh Cabral; the three BJP Parliamentarians Shripad Naik, Narendra Sawaikar and he himself; and Speaker Pramod Sawant as well as Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo would be part of the delegation.

Stating that appointments would be sought from the PMO, the Group of Ministers and Shah for the purpose, Tendulkar pointed out, “We are fully confident that mining activities would be commencing in Goa soon.” He also informed that during these meetings, related records would be provided to substantiate the demand of the delegation.

It is understood that some of the BJP MLAs, who attended the meeting charged the state party leadership with failing to get the mining activities started in the state. They maintained that the state BJP leadership has failed to convince the national party leadership as well as the GoM looking into the mining issue, about the seriousness of the issue.

It was also informed that the BJP legislature wing as well as office bearers of the party would henceforth meet every fortnight to discuss and follow up the public issues until the Chief Minister gets well.