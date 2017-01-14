BJP decided to change tactics to adapt to changing election scenario: Francis

MAPUSA: The BJP manifesto will be based on making Goa a model state, said the Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza while addressing a meeting of the Election Management Committee for north Goa at the comunidade hall, Mapusa on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janta party’s election management committee for north Goa held a meeting on Wednesday of all party workers wherein the deputy chief minister, BJP vice president Datta Kholkar, general secretary Sadanand Tanavde and other leaders were present. The meeting was attended by around 200 workers representing 21 constituencies in North Goa. An officer representing the election commission was also present for the meeting.

Addressing the gathering Deputy Chief Minister and Mapusa BJP candidate Francis D’Souza said that “party workers should not focus on who will be the candidate but should focus on bringing victory for the candidate by doing the work which has been allotted to them”. He further added that “the trend of joining or leaving the party is a common phenomenon which takes place during the elections. The BJP too has decided to change its tactics to adapt to the changing election scenario”.

Speaking on the occasion Datta Kholkar, vice president of BJP said that “Though the opposition is yet to announce the names of candidates it does not mean it is an easy task for us. We need to keep working hard for the success of our candidates. During the 2012 elections we had won 12 seats in North Goa and this time we have to target and win 15 seats”.

He further instructed the workers to put all the committees such as – booth verification campaign, social media, CD committee, legal, mahila etc – in place and each one should stick to his role.