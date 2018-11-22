BJP core panel members meet MGP president

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In a late evening development on Wednesday, the core committee members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which included state unit president Vinay Tendulkar, general secretary Sadanand Shet Tanawade and treasurer Sanjiv Desai, met the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party chief Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar in the city, and ‘discussed’ the grievances of its junior alliance partner on governance and other political issues.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times,’ Dhavalikar informed that he has put forth all the grievances of the MGP before the core committee members of the BJP who met him in Panaji.

“During the meeting I raised the issue of smooth functioning of administration beside resumption of mining, solution to sand mining, fishing industry etc,” he said, adding that the BJP has assured him that all these issues related to the government and the MGP would be resolved in the next 20 to 25 days.

MGP chief said that the BJP’s core committee members told him that their central leaders are busy in Assembly elections of four states, and once the elections are over, all these issues raised by him would be discussed at their party’s forum.

“I have raised the issues of public interest. I am not talking for my own interest. MGP’s only intention is that the government should run smoothly, and issues of public concerns should be resolved immediately,” he said, and added that as the BJP leaders have given assurance, the MGP will wait for 20 to 25 days.

As far as the writ petition, which has been filed by the MGP in the High Court, is concerned, Dhavalikar said that there will be no compromise on the petition as it has filed in the interest of public and not for MGP’s benefit.

“I told the core committee that the petition is not against the BJP or the government. MGP is against defection of legislators in the middle of the Assembly term,” he added.