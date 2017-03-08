BJP, Congress readying for mandate

PANAJI: The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress held their respective election result-related review meetings on Wednesday, as the state assembly poll result scheduled to be announced on March 11.

The review meetings witnessed the leaders of both the parties coming out with their own ‘exit polls’ and expressing confidence that they would cross the 23-seat mark.

The BJP maintained that its chief ministerial candidate would be decided by the elected MLAs of the party as well as the central leadership, while the Congress maintained that it is ready to form the government in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party or Independent legislators, if need be.

The BJP meet was headed by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and attended by state party president Vinay Tendulkar as well as Chief Minister, Laxmikant Parsekar.

The BJP meeting also took a review of the party’s candidates who had contested the state assembly election.

Tendulkar later said that the meeting also discussed appointment of counting agents for the BJP, casting of the postal ballots and the trends for the BJP vis-à-vis to-be-announced state assembly election.

“We are confident of winning at least 23 seats, and may reach up to 26-seat mark,” he added, pointing out that the BJP will be able to form the government on its own strength, without the support of any other party.

The Congress meeting headed by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Luizinho Faleiro, on the other hand, met party’s candidates and election agents. It also discussed the post-poll strategy of the party.