BJP begins preparations for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

PANAJI: Even as the results of the state assembly election held on February 4 are still awaited, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already started its preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with 10-day Samarpan Din (Day of Dedication) – from February 18 to February 28 – to be observed by the party in all 40 electoral constituencies in Goa, as a part of the ongoing birth centenary year of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay, for strengthening party organisation around the state.

Pt Upadhyay, who was the president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the present day Bharatiya Janata Party had died on February 11, 1968 at Mughalsarai in Uttar Pradesh, while travelling in a train.

The state BJP held a meeting in the city, headed by its president Vinay Tendulkar, and attended by the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and a number of cabinet ministers as well as legislators of the party, besides important state leaders of the BJP, to finalise the modalities of the event.

Later, the Chief Minister said that the ministers, MLAs and state leaders of his party have been assigned state electoral constituencies, which would be visited by them during the 10 days. “We will spread the message and philosophy of Pt Upadhyay – Integral Humanism – around the state, which is also the guiding philosophy of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he added, pointing out that the needy and the poor would be given a helping hand during the Samarpan Din programme.

Speaking to the pressmen, the state general secretary of the BJP, Sadanand Tanavade said that the Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has also been assigned 8 constituencies, 4 each in North and South Goa, and would dedicate himself to these constituencies, during the 10 days.

“Furthermore, we would be carrying out constituency-wise survey as regards the possible outcome of the state assembly election, during these 10 days, by interacting with the party workers in these constituencies,” he noted.